LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sometimes, it's the small gestures in life that make the biggest impact.
Several Frankfort Police officers were eating dinner a few nights ago at Pizza Inn when a note was left for them.
"The two young ladies and myself appreciate what you officers do every day! Thank you very much for serving and protecting our community! To show our appreciation, we are honored to buy your dinners. It's the least we can do. Sincerely, the Frankfort community," the note read.
The department posted a photo of the note on their Facebook page and said knowing that the officers are making a difference is why they do what they do.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.