LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Light Up Louisville will take place this year, according to the mayor's office, but the celebrations will be much more low-key than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office announced this year's plans for the annual event Nov. 17. A news release promises this year's event is "designed to keep people safe" and "avoid spread of COVID-19."
In a typical year, area residents flood the streets of downtown Louisville the day after Thanksgiving to enjoy an evening of lights and festivities. It typically features a downtown parade, a visit from Santa Claus and a countdown concluding with the activation of lights all over the city.
This year will be somewhat different due to the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases.
"In a normal year, bringing thousands of people to celebrate this annual kickoff of the holiday season is a wonderful thing," Fischer said in a statement. "But this is not a normal year, and at a time when we see the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths rising steadily, our usual celebration is simply not safe. I am pleased, though, to announce alternative plans that spread the festivities around our community."
This year's Light Up Louisville will include two components: holiday lights and a traveling Santa Claus.
Lights will go up at both Metro Hall and City Hall, and a Christmas tree will be set up on the ground of Metro Hall, according to the news release.
"The light display, set up largely by Axxis Inc., will include a rainbow of colors to celebrate Christmas, Kwanza and Hanukah, reflecting the diversity of the community," the news release states. "Holiday-themed gobos will also be displayed on Metro Hall. The Mayor is also encouraging residents and businesses to put up their own rainbow of colors at their homes and workplaces."
Additionally, Santa Claus will travel with a caravan to 20 Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 27-28, as well as Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
"Christmas music will be playing, and a large mobile video screen will play highlights from previous Light Up Louisville events as Santa's caravan drives through the selected neighborhoods," the news release states.
The neighborhoods will be selected by nomination from area residents. To nominate your neighborhood, CLICK HERE.
The city said lights at Metro Hall will go up sometime next week and will be illuminated after set up. There's no big "light up" event because of COVID-19.
For local charities like Toys for Tots, Light Up Louisville was a yearly tradition that offered a boost in donations before the holidays.
"Sometimes, I would have a business owner that would walk up and say, 'Hey, I know it's late, but can I get a box?'" said Cletis Evans, coordinator of Toys for Tots Louisville. "This year's donations could be lower than any year before."
The city encourages people to participate in Toys for Tots' drive-thru donation drive outside of Metro Hall on Dec. 4.
Even though Light Up Louisville won't be the same, Fischer encourages people to partake in the city's other holiday festivities: Winter Woods Spectacular in Iroquois Park, Lights Under Louisville at the Mega Cavern, and Paristown's holiday festival with outdoor ice skating rink.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.