LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City attorneys say Louisville Metro Government should be immune from being sued in the Breonna Taylor case.
In a court filing Monday, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell argued that Kenneth Walker should not be able to sue the city, Mayor Greg Fischer or two of the Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons.
Walker, who was Taylor's boyfriend at the time, claims that his rights were violated when he was arrested and shot at after he fired at police.
He's suing several police officers and the city. He filed that lawsuit back in September.
