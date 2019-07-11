SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Scottsburg is backing off its attempt to evict the homeless from a Scott County church.
Sovereign Grace Baptist Church has been offering a place to stay to about a dozen people since January.
They're required to attend bible study and can't drink or do drugs, with monthly drug testing to hold people accountable and help get them back on their feet.
Pastor Derrick Walker got a letter last week, saying changes needed to be made or it would shut down in 10 days.
But after a meeting with church leaders on Wednesday, the city reportedly said it didn't realize the number of homeless people in the community. They also say the church still needs to make some changes for safety reasons, like adding showers and a kitchen on site, to remain in operation.
