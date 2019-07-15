JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The property used for years by Jeffersonville's Optimist Club will stay residential.
The Jeffersonville City Council voted unanimously Monday night to reverse itself and rezone the property again.
Earlier this year, The Planning Commission and Board of Appeals voted to allow the property to become transitional apartments for recovering addicts and the homeless. But neighbors were upset, when they discovered the plan.
The developer apparently told City Council that someone went door to door educating people on what the building would be used for and that a lot of people supported the project.
Council president Ed Zastawny said that's why they voted to rezone it the first time. The council later learned that people weren't happy, and Monday night's vote was a chance to correct that mistake.
"So, council took action I think, based on false information or deceptive information that made a lot of people upset. So, tonight was a chance to say, hey, it was wrong what we did before but it was wrong in part, in large part, because we were deceived and we need to make that right and that's what we had a chance to do today and that's what the council did do today."
The property at 61 Louise Street is now back to being zoned for single-family residential use.
