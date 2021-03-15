LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City crews have removed memorials from Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville after hundreds converged there over the weekend to mark the anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death.
Mayor Greg Fischer's office had given advance warning last week that the memorials would be removed. The park was cleared out by Monday afternoon.
The FBI in May opened an investigation into Taylor's death. On Saturday, Special Agent Robert Brown with the FBI's Louisville field office said the organization has "made significant progress" in the investigation.
Hundreds of people, including local and national groups, took part in demonstrations Saturday at Jefferson Square Park to honor the life of Breonna Taylor, who was killed on March 13, 2021, by LMPD officers executing a search warrant for drugs at her home.
The city paid Taylor's family $12 million and implemented numerous reforms to its police department to settle the wrongful death lawsuit six months after Taylor was shot and killed.
Several activists, as well as members of Taylor's family, took part in ceremonies in Jefferson Square Park before marching through the city streets. Taylor's mother told WDRB News that her vision of justice for her daughter includes prosecuting the officers involved in the fatal raid.
