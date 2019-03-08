LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tents, blankets and trash line Jefferson, Jackson, and Preston Streets under interstate overpasses in downtown Louisville, but those camps will be cleared out in the coming weeks, leaving dozens of people with no place to go.
Notices posted around the streets Friday say Metro Public Works will be coming to clear the camps in three weeks.
"It's kind of ridiculous right now,” said Paul Stensrud with homeless outreach group Jesus Cares at Exit 0. "We've got 21 days to figure out what are we going to do with up to 50 people that are within a four-block radius.
Local homeless outreach groups are in panic mode.
"What do we do? Where do they go?”
Some homeless outreach groups are wondering about the timing of the notices with Thunder Over Louisville happening early this year and the Kentucky Derby just around the corner.
"With Derby season being around, we know that's what the target is,” Stensrud said.
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said that's not the case.
"I think it's really a mistake to frame this as a conversation that Louisville is trying to pretty up the city getting ready for an event,” she said.
Sexton Smith said the city has been working on the issue for months, pointing to more than $500,000 in surplus city funding allocated for the homeless crisis in December.
"We weren't thinking of any special event or beautifying the city in December," she said. "The whole focus was providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it the most."
The surplus money is slowly being used to chip away at the issue and implement new solutions like low-barrier shelters and storage.
"It's really important to have the storage available and have a place to go inside,” Sexton Smith said.
She said new storage options for the homeless should be up and running by the time the 21-day period is over. But regardless, outreach groups believe clearing out camps is a big step backward.
"What are we supposed to tell the people that we serve?” Stensrud said. “Where is the city of compassion? The city has to step up and provide some property."
The signs downtown say the camps will be cleared out on March 29.
