LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protests, pandemic, recording breaking homicides, suicides and overdoses on the rise — it's all taking a toll on Louisville's mental health. But groups are making sure the people of Louisville get the help they need.
In the last two years, between working and school from home, and the fear of the unknown, psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at UofL, Dr. Stephen Taylor, says the pandemic has certainly been a traumatic situation.
"Thinking of it as a trauma, I think is fair to say," Dr. Taylor said during Mayor Fischer's weekly COVID-19 update.
It's part of the reason why Seven Counties Services is working to expand a program from just Bullitt County, to Jefferson, Henry, Trimble, Spencer, Shelby and Oldham counties, with the help of a $2 million federal grant.
"We know how to do the treatment, we've never had the right funding to do that treatment," Abby Drane, Seven County Services president and CEO, said.
The grant will reimburse the group for providing things like transportation, so people that want help, can get it. It'll also pay better wages to recruit experienced clinicians. As well as help the group collect data over a two year period to prove the impact of their services.
Drane said the protests that took place in the streets of Louisville in 2020 have also intensified a need for mental health resources.
"We've had young people calling in on our crisis line from the very beginning, all across our city and region with thoughts of suicide," Drane said. "Thoughts of how are we going to be able to grow up and be good people in our community when we don't know if this world is gonna be here."
The conversation of mental health is something the city is tackling too.
"Trauma has a very powerful impact on how we think, how we feel, and how we interact with one another," Dr. Taylor said.
That's why it was part of the Mayor's weekly COVID-19 update this week. Promoting getting help, and simply just talking about it,
"If people are able to talk about the trauma in their own way, at their own pace, and own time that the long-term prognosis is better than not talking about it at all," Dr. Taylor said.
The state legislature is also making an effort to address students well-being. The House passed a bill unanimously ensuring mental health related absences are excused. The Senate will vote next.
