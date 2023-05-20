LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members weighed in Saturday on what they're looking for in the next Louisville Metro Police chief.
A virtual town hall was held for the public to provide input on what characteristics and qualities they would like to see in the next permanent chief of police for LMPD.
Some of the suggestions included increased transparency, a willingness to challenge the status quo and more involvement and interaction with the community.
Overall, many said they're looking for a change from what has been done in the past by previous chiefs to help rebuild trust.
"I am not hopeful that there can be substantial change unless there is a chief of police who has a track record in making those changes and really changing those ingrained institutional shortcomings," said Sarah Fisher, who attended the town hall.
The discussion was led by a consultant who works with the organization assisting Mayor Craig Greenberg's office with the selection process. The first discussion was held Monday.
On Friday, the city released the results of a survey focusing on finding Louisville's next police chief.
Only 1,200 people participated in the survey and most indicated they live or work in Louisville.
The survey results showed the most important qualification wanted in a new chief — according to more than 70% of those who participated — is a track record of reducing crime and promoting community safety.
Related Stories:
- Louisville mayor's office releases results of LMPD police chief survey
- City hosts first of 2 virtual town halls for input on search for Louisville's next police chief
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.