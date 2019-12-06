LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City employees have impounded another vehicle for illegal dumping, raising the 2019 count to 14.
Cameras captured two people dumping couches in an alley in November. Officers posted pictures of the incident to Facebook and the Nextdoor app.
After identifying the culprits with the help of social media and a neighbor, Solid Waste Management Services officers impounded the truck that was used, authorities said on Friday.
The owner is expected to pay nearly $1,000 in fines and storage fees to get the truck back.
