LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders broke ground Tuesday on a 280-unit affordable housing complex in west Louisville.
The site doesn't look like much yet, but the complex is planned at South 29th and Magazine streets in the Russell neighborhood. The complex is being built by LDG Development, which has plans for 10 project around the city to address the affordable housing shortage.
Families at the Eclipse will have access to health care services, after-school activities and paid career training through Norton Healthcare and Jefferson Community & Technical College.
"It is more than a place to put your head at night," Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey said at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony. "If you can have stable housing, you can begin to focus on your health care. If you're not moving your kids around — even every eight or nine months — then you can begin to focus on your education. If you have that stable housing, then you find a job. It is the cornerstone of success."
Construction is expected to take at least a year, and LDG hopes to welcome the first resident in late-2024.
