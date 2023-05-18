LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown is showing off a brand new addition to its community garden.
United Way of Central Kentucky cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Community Garden Education Pavilion at its headquarters on North Main Street.
The pavilion will have more space for harvesting crops, training volunteers and more.
The community garden opened last year and is designed to "create community through sustainability."
City leaders said the garden supports the organization's "three pillars" of health by offering:
- Healthy food options for the neighborhood
- Education by providing opportunities to learn and volunteer
- Financial stability by providing free and low-cost food and gardening processes
