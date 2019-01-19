LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local leaders gather to discuss an important topic ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Archdiocese of Louisville's Office of Multicultural Ministry hosted a community impact brunch Saturday morning.
It brought city leaders and members of the community together to have a real conversation about racism.
Those conversations focused on concrete solutions that can help eliminate racism in Louisville.
"We want to be sure that we advocate for policies that ensure that all people, regardless of the color of their skin, regardless of their economic status that they're able to flourish and maximize their potential," Pastor Corrie Schull said.
Organizers hope the event will encourage and empower everyone to make a difference.
