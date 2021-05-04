LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville is dealing with a $1 million cut to its 2021 budget — and leaders say a clerical error is to blame.
Councilman Bill Burns said the city missed a deadline to submit the budget to the state, so the Indiana Department of Local Finance ordered it to revert to its 2020 budget.
That resulted in a gap of about $1 million. Now, the city's council will dip into its reserve funds to avoid cuts to city services.
"The citizens of Jeffersonville will not see anything change. We've been very fiscally responsible, we have the money in the bank in our reserves to make sure no services are interrupted," Burns said.
Burns added that the general assembly had the opportunity to step in to help the city receive the money, but it didn't.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.