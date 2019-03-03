LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Congressman John Yarmuth, Mayor Greg Fischer and several other city leaders are expected to discuss the future of Passport Health Plan on Monday.
Friday, Passport said it has had to make "severe" cuts in order to stay afloat. The non-profit provides Medicaid coverage to more than 200,000 low-income residents in the area.
Passport has been battling Governor Matt Bevin's administration over rate cuts.
The company recently stopped construction on its new headquarters, in west Louisville, to save money.
A press conference about Passport's future is scheduled for Monday morning.
