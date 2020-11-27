LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the traditional, big Light Up Louisville event this year, but there are efforts to bring some Christmas cheer to the city despite the coronavirus.
Instead of thousands gathering for a big event downtown, the city of Louisville is taking Santa to various neighborhoods over the next three weekends.
“We're kind of surprising the neighborhoods, sort of like the ice cream man does when he comes and shows up, because we don't want people gathering," said Marty Storch, director of special projects for Metro Louisville. "But we do want to get a glimpse of the big guy himself."
Storch said the "Here Comes Santa Claus" event is way to add some sense of normalcy to this COVID-19 Christmas.
“Santa's like a new beginning," he said. "It's the hope, and it's bringing the community together."
Mikhail and Emily Fhpunt walked the short distance from their home so their children could see the caravan.
“It was a great time. We got to see Santa," Emily said. "She's been asking about Santa for a while, so it was exciting."
“Any kind of joy we can bring to the season, we try to take advantage of that,” Mikhail added.
The Santa caravan began its tour at a new holiday festival being put on by the Paristown Pointe development. Masks are mandatory, and socially distancing is encouraged, but the event is designed to boost the spirits and the economy of the Paristown neighborhood. It includes an ice-skating rink and a merchant village.
“I think we're asking a whole lot of people right now to do they're absolute best, which they should," said Jeanne Hilt, director of business development for Paristown Pointe. "I think to have a bit of normalcy is a healthy thing for all."
Andrea Ferriell hopes the festival will be healthy for her new business, Bodacious Bootique, which has suffered during the pandemic.
“I hope it's great exposure, if nothing else," she said. "We've had a lot of traffic so far today, so I'm hopeful that things go well."
The Paristown festival is open Thursday-Sunday from 4-9 p.m. though Christmas Eve.
Here Comes Santa Claus was scheduled to visit the Paristown, Phoenix Hill, Butchertown, Smoketown, Shelby Park, Germantown and Audubon Park neighborhoods Friday. On Saturday, the caravan is to roll through Southern Parkway, the Churchill Downs area, Shively, Park Duvalle, Shawnee and Portland.
Here comes Santa Claus is scheduled to run through 20 Louisville neighborhoods on Nov. 27-28, Dec 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
To nominate your neighborhood for a Santa stop click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.