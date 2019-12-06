CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Landlords in Pleasant Ridge have reached a settlement in their suit against the city of Charlestown, which they claimed had strong-armed them into selling off their properties
The landlords sued the city and a private developer, and City Attorney Michael Gillenwater said a tentative settlement has been reached for $1.5 million.
He said $1.2 million will be paid by the insurance company, and $100,000 will be paid by the city. Gillenwater said the rest is paid by other defendants.
The landlords' attorney, J. David Agnew, said the 10 landlords sued the city and a private developer, John Neace, alleging the city used excessive fines to force the landlords to sell 119 properties in Pleasant Ridge to Neace for $10,000 per property.
Gillenwater said there's no evidence of any conspiracy to try and take people's homes, and he said the landlords had originally asked for tens of million of dollars. He said his settlement "stops the bleeding," and it was a business decision to settle it. Neace has purchased dozens of Pleasant Ridge properties with plans to work with the city to redevelop the neighborhood.
This case is different from the homeowners who also sued the city in 2017. Those residents accuse the city and Neace of working to extort homeowners out of their homes by enforcing new maintenance codes and handing out fines.
Gillenwater said the settlement still needs to be approved by the City Council on Dec. 16, but it's expected to pass since the council was already consulted before the agreement.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.