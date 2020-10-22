ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six local organizations received thousands of dollars in funding Thursday from the city of Elizabethtown to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.
The ongoing pandemic has struck local communities hard financially, but the city is aiming to help families recover.
"Everything we do, we're thinking of ways to take care of people in our community," Mayor Jeff Gregory said.
Gregory's office, along with the city council and lawmakers like Congressman Brett Guthrie, secured around $115,000 through the CARES Act. On Thursday, that money was distributed to six local organizations that will use it to pour back into the community.
"As you know, it's been a rough year," Gregory said. "Any kind of relief we can give them is really important, and we want to make sure that they know we're trying to take care of them."
The following organizations received the funds:
- Elizabethtown Independent Schools: $10,000
- The Salvation Army of Elizabethtown: $25,000
- Mission Hope for Kids, Inc.: $9,000
- Warm Blessings, Inc.: $15,600
- Feeding America, Kentucky Heartland, Inc.: $16,800
- Hardin County School District: $24,960
"It takes money," Feeding America Executive Director Jamie Sizemore said. "We are very grateful for the city of Elizabethtown to realize that they had access to some funds and want to help meet the needs of residents who are food insecure."
Sizemore said now is as important as ever for her organization to receive the funding. It allows Feeding America to provide essential nutrition items to impoverished areas of Elizabethtown that were hit hard by COVID-19.
"It has really affected families substantially, especially families with children," she said.
Hardin County Schools funds will help families and their children, too. The district will use the funding to purchase laptops and hotspots for those students in Elizabethtown who don't have internet access.
"When you think about COVID, it's really put students at a disadvantage of not having that social aspect," Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. "And when they're online, they can see their friends. They can see their teachers. It's a little bit of normalcy in a time that really doesn't seem normal."
A battle against an ongoing pandemic is not over, but the city said small victories like these show there is a light at the tunnel.
"You're never done, and there's always work to be done, and people that still need to be taken care of," Gregory said.
Gregory's office said it is expecting another round of CARES Act funding of around $200,000 in the coming months.
