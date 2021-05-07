LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Elizabethtown is partnering with its police department to launch an app that will keep citizens informed.
The app is called City of Elizabethtown KY. City leaders say it acts as a direct line of communication between the city, police department, citizens and visitors.
It shows information on restaurants, retail stores and hotel availability. Residents can also pay their utility bills through the app.
A link to community programs, an anonymous crime tip line and the city's social media pages are on there as well.
"It's a one-stop-shop for them to get any information they need regarding the city of Elizabethtown, what is taking place here," Officer Chris Denham, with the Elizabethtown Police Department, said.
City leaders say it will be a helpful way to stay connected.
"We have lots of different ways to reach out to our community to get their feedback, to let them know what's going on in our community and to just make sure we have a very transparent way of doing business," Amy Inman, with Elizabethtown, said.
Both Apple and Android users can download the app for free.
