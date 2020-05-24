LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Because the coronavirus pandemic has halted Memorial Day ceremonies across the state, one city is honoring fallen heroes in a different way this year.
Jeffersontown's annual Memorial Day program, which is typically one of the most well-attended events in the Louisville-area to commemorate Memorial Day, is taking place online this year.
The program was recorded in front of the Freedom Wall at Veterans Memorial Park.
Bill Dieruf, the mayor of Jeffersontown, said this Memorial Day is different than others.
"This year is a little different because we don't have the parades. We don't have the crowds, we don't have those people cheering and thanking all the people that given their lives for us," Dieruf said.
Dieruf also thanked the frontline workers who are working to save lives during the coronavirus.
