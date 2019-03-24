JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown has honored a hometown hero killed in the line of duty last year with the unveiling of a new memorial bench.
Tyler Edenhofer, 24, a Jeffersontown native, was shot and killed in the line of duty last year on his 52nd day working as an Arizona State Trooper. The rookie was in his last week of training.
"There's going to come a time when you just accept it, I'm not quite there yet," Keith Welscher, Edenhofer's father said. "To have to bury a child is something that no parent should ever have to do. It's something that you can't explain to anybody, it's just gut wrenching."
Sunday afternoon friends, family, and law enforcement gathered to honor Tyler's life and unveil a new piece of his legacy.
"That bench symbolizes so many different things," Welscher said. "I mean it's strong just like he was."
The family worked with the City of Jeffersontown to find the location for the memorial bench and settled on a spot along the path at Skyview Park. Officials hope that many more generations will see the bench and take notice of Edenhofer's sacrifice.
"They will stop and reflect, and then Tyler's life has a meaning," Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said. "Tyler's life will carry throughout the city of Jeffersontown where he was raised. Tyler's life will not be at end."
The family surpassed the fundraising goal for the bench, so they donated the extra money to the Jeffersontown Police Department and the Supporting Heroes organization.
