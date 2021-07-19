LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville wants to expand its wastewater treatment facility.
Mayor Mike Moore says the city is applying for two separate grants to help fund the $34.5 million project at the North Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The city says $20 million in grant money would come from the State Water Infrastructure Grant, while $10 million would come from One Southern Indiana's READI Grant. In addition to the grants, the city would use existing funds from the American Rescue Plan to pay for the project.
The expansion will serve the northeast part of the city, including the River Ridge Commerce Center and the Port of Indiana.
The city will use the grants along with funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover the improvements. It's not clear when the city will find out if it is approved for the grants.
