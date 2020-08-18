LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville got the green light for its new sewer plan that is expected to save the city millions of dollars in construction costs.
A federal judge this week approved changes to the design that was originally agreed upon in 2009.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) to modify the plan to also bring the city into compliance with clean water standards.
The new plan gets rid of the expenses of the proposed downtown canal and will also help reduce street flooding during storms.
Moore said the plan should not raise sewer rates.
