LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Student athletes at Jeffersonville High School will soon be riding comfortably to and from games.
On Monday, July 17, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission approved an agreement with Greater Clark County Schools the funding of a 56-passenger Freightliner Coach Bus for Jeffersonville High School.
“We’re providing our kids the tools they need to succeed,” Mayor Mike Moore said in a news release. “This will enhance our athletic teams, the theatre department, band, choir, or any other need for large groups to travel.”
According to Katie Sutter with ProMedia Group, the redevelopment commission approved the City of Jeffersonville to gift $400,000 for the bus to GCCS. The GCCS Board unanimously approved to accept the $400,000 gift on July 11.
The charter bus features a big storage compartment for sports equipment and gear and will have a "Red Devils Jeffersonville" custom vinyl wrap-around covering.
“This bus will give the Jeffersonville Red Devils yet another reason why they are a premium high school in the state of Indiana,” Moore said.
“Being in the classroom with our students every day, I see the shortfalls these kids sometimes face, but I also see the potential they possess,” Redevelopment Commission President Scott Hawkins said in a news release. “This bus will make a huge impact in boosting student morale and school pride.”
Sutter said that negotiations are still being done. However, the bus is expected to roll out in less than a year.
