LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersonville is planning to host some outdoor community events this spring.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the decision comes on the heels of COVID-19 cases declining and more people receiving vaccines.
The city has approved several events, including Shakespeare in the Park and some running and walking events near the riverfront.
"We're still going to be taking precautions but we can do a lot of things this year that over the course of the last 12 months we haven't been able to," Moore said.
The mayor says locals can expect to see more events scheduled in Jeffersonville throughout the year and hopes the city can put on other holiday favorites like the Easter egg hunt and Fourth of July parade.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.