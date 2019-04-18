JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville's 2018 property tax rates fell to their lowest level in five years.
According to a news release from the city, the rate of $1.68 per $100 of net assessed valuation marks the fifth year in a row that the city's share of the property tax rate has either remained the same or dropped.
The city tax rate was $1.77 in 2014.
Mayor Mike Moore says residents are also benefiting from budget surpluses and continued economic growth.
The city tax rate is just one factor affecting the total property tax, since the city's rate is only part of the fees being assessed. Each government sector adopts a tax rate that's approved by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Other local tax rates are set by the township, county, library, and school corporations, which will impact how much is owed in property taxes.
The property tax bill is calculated by multiplying the assessed value the property after deductions by the total local tax rate. That means a lower city property tax rate does not necessarily translate into a lower property tax.
"The city can only control our budget and our portion of the tax rate," Moore said in a written statement. "But it's clear we're doing our fair share of the work in making sure property taxes aren’t raised."
