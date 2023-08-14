LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are asking for the public's input as city pools remain closed this summer.
There are currently four outdoor pools and an indoor aquatics center, Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center. Louisville's public pools include Algonquin Pool on Cypress Street, Fairdale Pool at Nelson Hornbeck Park on Fairdale Road and Sun Valley Pool at Sun Valley Park on Bethany Lane. Norton Pool, at Camp Taylor Memorial Park, won't open this summer.
The pools were built in the 1960s and haven't had any significant investment in quite some time.
Louisville Parks and Recreation scheduled a meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Algonquin Park Shelter on Cypress Street.
Community members can share what they'd like to see at the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools. Both pools have been shut down this summer.
Metro Council has allocated around $9 million for reconstruction of both the Camp Taylor and Algonquin pools, which are both closed this summer. The funding is coming from the city budget and the American Rescue Plan.
The fourth meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Parkhill Community Center on South 13th Street.
