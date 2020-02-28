LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Government office building in downtown Louisville is literally falling apart, and plans are in motion to move the workers out.
Part of the Fiscal Court Building is surrounded by scaffolding to protect people passing by from falling bricks. The city plans to move the Jefferson County Clerk’s license branch and the County Attorney’s office into leased space in the First Trust Centre next door.
“Right now, we're moving people out," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Ultimately, what we hope is everybody will move out then the building will be imploded at some point in time."
The Jefferson County sheriff has called the Fiscal Court Building home for some 50 years. Moving the sheriff’s department will be trickier, because it needs space for operations such as the dispatch center and a secure location to store more than three thousand confiscated weapons.
“So those things are not easily moved somewhere else without a lot of work,” Lt. Col. Carl Yates said.
One possible destination is the now vacant Youth Detention Center.
“The sheriff has looked at it," Yates said. "He's in concert with Metro Government about what would have to be done to the building to make it useful for us."
There is uncertainty as well for Estill Simpson.
He has run a snack bar in the Fiscal Court Building for 11 years as part of a special program for blind vendors.
“They've been real good to me here,” Simpson said.
But Simpson knows that, before long, many of his good customers will be moving out.
“I'm hoping and praying that I get to go with them, because right now, there's not many jobs out there for blind people to work at,” Simpson said. “I'm not ready to retire yet.”
Fischer said the city would like to move everyone out by the end of the year.
And the Fiscal Court Building is not the only Metro Government property showing its age. The Louisville Metro Police Department will also be relocating, but city leaders have not determined a final destination.
Fischer said years of tight budgets are to blame for all the deferred maintenance.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.