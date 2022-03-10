LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville reopened its request for proposals from developers on a planned grocery store in the Smoketown neighborhood.
In 2020, the city allocated $3.5 million to build a grocery store in the area, which is underserved with fresh food.
The city was in talks with a developer in May, and plans were in the works to build a new store. But that deal recently fell through.
The city recently reopened the process, though, in hopes of getting a new deal. As part of the previous request for proposals, prospective operators were required to show examples of similar work and, among other things, include a “full-service” approach with a wide range of food choices, such as a deli and bakery. An area of emphasis is providing fresh produce and meat from within 150 miles of Louisville.
The city was also requiring at least 51% of grocery staff to live in “regions of the county affected by food insecurity.” Much of west Louisville is considered a food desert, with a lack of healthy and affordable options available to residents.
The deadline for submissions for the project is April 8.
