LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro government is trying again to secure a grocery store for an area called a "food desert."
The city reopened its request for proposals for a store recently.
In 2020, the city allocated $3.5 million to build a grocery store in the Smoketown neighborhood, which is underserved with fresh food.
The city was in talks with a developer in May, and plans were in the works to build a new store. But that deal recently fell through.
"Considerable public support has been indicated for the grocery to be located in one of the nine neighborhoods of West Louisville," the city's request for proposals said. However, the city will consider any location that meets its criteria.
As part of the previous request, prospective operators were required to show examples of similar work and, among other things, include a “full-service” approach with a wide range of food choices, such as a deli and bakery. The proposal encourages a grocer to sell locally-sourced produce and meats.
The city also was requiring at least 51% of grocery staff to live in “regions of the county affected by food insecurity.” Much of west Louisville is considered a food desert, with a lack of healthy and affordable options available to residents.
The deadline for submissions for the project is April 8.
