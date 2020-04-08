LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's March for Meals program was scheduled to end April 3 after it provided thousands of seniors with meals each week, but many expected it to continue due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Pat Mathison, who works with the St. Stephen's Family Life Center, which helped to provide the meals, said the price is high to provide that drive by-service five days per week. She knows the city has to find some sort of sustainable resources to continue providing basic meals to seniors in Louisville.
"Right now, we're looking for resources, identify additional resources, to make sure we can continue as long as it's needed," she said about the Family Life Center and city's efforts.
The city is continuing it's Meals on Wheels program and focusing efforts on it until other resources are identified. Senior citizens can find information about who qualifies and how to apply by visiting the city's Senior Nutrition Program page.
"The city continues to explore options for other resources to serve even more vulnerable residents in our community," a city spokesperson said.
Mathison said the Family Life Center is doing all it can to help those seniors who are in need. The resources are thin, however, so leaders at the Family Life Center are working to connect seniors who call with other resources.
"If we can connect (seniors) to a resource that's already happening, we don't want to reinvent wheels," Mathison said. "Now is not the time for that. We just want to make sure the seniors are taken care of."
If any seniors need assistance, the Family Life Center said to call them at 502-583-6798, and a representative will do everything possible to provide resources.
