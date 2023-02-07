LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, just got a major boost to replace its public swimming pool.
A $2 million grant from the Bethany Legacy Foundation will help the city replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool.
Jefferson County is also committing $570,000 to the project.
The Crystal Beach Swimming Pool was closed last season after crews removed the liner for renovations and found extensive damage, including structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests.
The new pool will include interactive water features for kids, a lazy river, lap lanes and other items.
A portion of the grant money will be set aside to allow access for low-income families. A new aquatic park is expected to open in May 2024.
This funding is on top of $2 million given to the city from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) back in January 2021.
The total cost of the project is estimated between $4 million and $6 million.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.