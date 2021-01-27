MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The City of Madison Parks Board voted to increase several fees in order to address the park system's financial deficit.
The bulk of the fee increase is impacting Sunrise Golf Course, the city's course. The board voted to increase greens fees, cart rentals and membership prices.
According to a release from the city, the board also voted to increase weekend rates at the city's campground and move to a punch card system for Crystal Beach swimming pool instead of offering season passes.
“Raising fees is never an easy discussion, but in this situation, we can’t continue asking the broader community to subsidize golf for a few individuals while sacrificing the maintenance of our neighborhood parks and youth programs," Mayor Bob Courtney said in a city press release.
"Golf at Sunrise has always been a bargain; it continues to be a bargain. We ask those who love to play golf at Sunrise to love the course enough to adequately maintain it by paying fair and competitive rates. We also ask for the golfers’ patience while we make improvements at the course and implement new strategies to deal with this unsustainable deficit operation."
City data shows total operating expenses for Sunrise Golf Course in 2020 added up to more than $740,000, while the course only generated around $370,000 in revenue.
"(The golf course) is fantastic for our community, gets lots of play throughout the course of the year," Courtney said. "But what it was doing — because of the way it’s been operated for really the last decade — it is consuming resources for the rest of our parks system and amenities."
Courtney said he's trying to keep the golf course affordable while addressing the financial troubles at the same time.
"We need to produce capital to reinvest in our community parks, our neighborhood parks as well as our youth programs," he said.
Courtney said the city looked at the deficit in three ways.
"There were fees for the golfers, there were also operational improvements (reducing overhead), and then finding new sources of revenue to reduce the impact on either one of the approaches we were taking," he said.
As far as other ways to increase revenue, Courtney said the Parks Board is looking into corporations to locally advertise at the golf course.
“We have 25,000 rounds of golf played there every year, so it’s a highly-visible area for corporations locally to advertise at," he said.
"Another new source of revenue would be we have applied for a liquor license to be able to sell alcohol at the golf course that will generate some revenue. And then the other part of it is just being more efficient in how we’re managing the golf course and having a better alignment with non-seasonal staffing for a seasonal staffing."
Courtney said the increased fees at the golf course will help eliminate about one-third of the deficit.
The fee increase takes effect immediately, according to the city. Membership will increase from $500 to $750. For a full breakdown of prices, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.