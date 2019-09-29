MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, gathered to say their final goodbyes to their longtime mayor.
Hundreds of people showed up Sunday to pay their respects to Mayor Damon Welch. The services, held at North Madison Christian Church, were meant to celebrate his life and honor his service to both his community and his country.
Welch died Wednesday in his second term as mayor at the age of 66 after experiencing a health problem.
"He was a wonderful man," Sharon Michael, Welch's former colleague, said. "He was a good mayor, but most of all he was a good, Christian man."
Welch served as Madison's mayor for the last seven years, making a big impact on the small city that sits along the Ohio River.
"If you just look around, what a beautiful town Madison is and I believe you can give him credit for that," Michael said.
On top of his service to the city, he also served the country in the U.S. Air Force and was buried with full military honors at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.
The Madison American Legion proudly showed up to the services to honor the man who had given them so much support over the years.
"What's really important to us is that we give all veterans their final honor when they pass for their burial," Mike Bath, with the Madison American Legion, said. "Obviously, this is an important one with the distinction of the mayor passing. He was an air force vet."
It was a day to remember a man who dedicated so much of his life to helping others for a community that's still grieving the loss.
"For his family, for his friends, and just for the city itself. Good people don't come along very often,"
Welch is survived by his wife, Ginny, three children and three grandchildren.
Dan Dattilo, President Pro Tempore of the Madison City Council, is serving as Madison's interim mayor in the wake of Welch's passing. He told WDRB he expects to serve in the role for about two weeks until the vacancy is filled. Welch was nearing the end of his second term as mayor and was not planning to run for a third term, according to his assistant.
