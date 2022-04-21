LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Muldraugh will be without water until further notice.
According to a Facebook post by the city Thursday night, there was a large leak from a Fort Knox supplier.
There is no timetable on how long water will be unavailable.
The city doesn't have a water treatment plant. It buys its water from the Fort Knox Military Base, according to the city's website.
Muldraugh is located in Meade county and the city limits are encompassed by Fort Knox.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.