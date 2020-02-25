LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany, Indiana, has pledged $1 million to revitalize Colonial Manor.
The city's redevelopment commission approved a measure to help the developer bring new life to the property, on Charlestown Road.
The real estate agency that bought Colonial Manor is expected to invest $6.5 million into the property. It already has tenants in place that will bring more than 100 new jobs.
The city pledged to help with items such as lighting, facade work and parking lot improvements.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.