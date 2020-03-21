LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of New Albany is working alongside Develop New Albany (DNA) and the New Albany Urban Enterprise Association (UEA) to create a program that provides relief to service industry employees.
The program includes a fund provided by the three groups as well as private donors that will help service industry workers in New Albany amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This comes after the recent closure of dine-in services at restaurants and bars.
The relief program will provide employees impacted by the closures a $25 daily stipend to order curb-side service at participating New Albany restaurants. A list of employees and businesses impacted will be made and sent to participating restaurants. Identity will be verified at pickup.
"Develop New Albany is proud to partner with our city to serve some of those hit hardest and support our local restaurants who continue to serve the community," said DNA Board President, Rob Dunn.
Restaurants will be reimbursed by checks that are expected to be given out multiple times per week, but this is to be determined. The program will continue until funding is no longer available.
Restaurants and bars can submit a list of employees to developnainfo@gmail.com. Employees and business affected should follow guidelines and contact DNA at info@developnewalbany.org. Any restaurants located in downtown New Albany can contact Heather Trueblood at developnainfo@gmail.com or by calling or texting 812-941-0018.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.