NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures ramp up, so does road construction, and New Albany is no exception – all thanks to a state grant.
The city recently received a $1 million grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. Roads like Pennwood, Cherokee and University Woods Drives, as well as a few others, will be milled and repaved with money used from the grant.
“The majority of the work will go in the neighborhoods in front of the homes and the residents of New Albany," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. "I am excited for it."
The city has an inventory list of roads, when they were last paved and which ones are due for work and at what priority. The grant is a matching grant: Any city that applied needs to have up to $1 million already set aside for roads in order to be considered.
Several areas of paving already under construction aren't part of the grant.
Other southern Indiana areas like Borden, Charlestown and Clark County also received state money ranging from $100,000 to $940,000.
Although the repaving on each street will only take a few days, Gahan is asking residents and commuters for patience.
“We’re working hard to get the job done, but there will be a lot of traffic delays, a lot of dust, kind of a messy situation for drivers,” he said.
The city won a Community Crossings grant before, money that was used in downtown and industrial areas.
But this summer, the focus will be residential areas.
“It’s really important that we maintain our neighborhoods, the housing, make the neighborhoods attractive where people want to live here and buy houses here and when they get time to sell they get a good value for their home,” City Council President Scott Blair said.
Repaving on the first roads will begin in the next six weeks, with the project wrapping up in October.
