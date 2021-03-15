VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky, is hoping its small size can have a big impact on the community later this summer and into the fall.
Like so many cities, Vine Grove had to cancel nearly every event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is looking to add more, including a series of artisan markets in place of its signature fall festival.
Starting in May, the city is looking to start eight months of markets and festivals — many of which it has never held before — at Optimist Park.
City officials said they will not charge craft or food vendors for spaces at the markets.
"We are not going to charge anybody, but us not charging also means that it's going to kind of be a first come, first served thing," Mayor Pam Ogden said.
Other events returning in 2021 include the Halloween Parade, Veteran’s Day Parade, and the Christmas for the Kids Program.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved