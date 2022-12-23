LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones.

"Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and having cars on the road makes it even worse for them to try to watch out for those other cars," Tubby Purcell, the city of Charlestown's streets director, said.

In southern Indiana, the rain before the snow prevented crews from brining the roads. Due to the low temperatures, the salt doesn't work, so the plows have been doing all they can.

IMAGES | Snow, sub-zero temperatures hit downtown Louisville

