LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's leaders are continuing to work on a plan to require designated parking and slow zones for scooter companies operating in Louisville.
The city has been working with the four scooter companies in Louisville — Bird, Lime, Bolt and Spin — to establish a no-ride zone, no-parking zones and two reduced-speed zones. The goal is to help reduce the number of accidents and injuries in busy areas where scooters, drivers and pedestrians share the same space.
The plan now includes nine designated parking areas on Bardstown Road, marked with large, painted boxes on the sidewalk where riders can leave or pick up scooters. Officials say they chose the locations based on ridership data and hope to bring enforceable scooter parking to other neighborhoods in the near future.
The next step is to continue working with the scooter companies on a technology called geofencing to make the designated parking enforceable.
An email statement from Public Works explains geofencing are "geographical boundaries which automate enforcement by either stopping or slowing a vehicle when it enters that area."
Councilman Brandon Coan's (District 8) office said the parking areas will make sidewalks safer for walkers. According to a newsletter from Coan's office, officials have already made progress on using geofencing to create "slow zones," areas where scooters are automatically slowed down. Those areas include downtown Louisville, Waterfront Park and the University of Louisville.
According to a spokesperson with Metro Public Works, if companies do not comply with the city's policies, business licenses can be suspended. However, the spokesperson added that the city has received no push back, and all the companies have been cooperating with the changes.
