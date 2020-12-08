LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FDA says it will decide whether to approve emergency use for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday, and city officials say they're ready to begin distribution once that approval has been given.
Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday in his weekly COVID-19 update that the state has made plans for where the vaccine will be sent in Louisville, and the city is ready to execute that plan.
Fischer said about two-thirds of the initial doses are slated for long-term care facilities, with the remaining doses going to local hospitals for their employees: Norton, Baptist Health and UofL Hospital. The state will decide how future shipments are sorted after those doses have been distributed.
Louisville's health department says the state decides which groups get the vaccine, and city officials help coordinate with those specific groups to make sure they have access. Officials say they've never handled a mass vaccination, but with their experiences dealing with H1N1 and the recent Hepatitis A outbreak, they're confident they can handle it.
"The planning efforts we put forth are really going to play out in this event," said Paul Kern with the Louisville Metro Health & Wellness Public Health Preparedness Division.
During Tuesday's update, health officials reminded people that side effects for the vaccines -- like redness or soreness near the injection -- as of now are minimal. They also say both Pfizer and Moderna are two-shot vaccines and stressed the importance for everyone to get both doses, since full immunity won't be achieved until after second dose.
And they don't want any of the doses to go to waste.
The FDA is scheduled to meet on Dec. 10 to decide whether to approve emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine, and will meet next week for approval of the vaccine developed by Moderna.
