LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Bridge lights should be up and running by this weekend.
In the last 12 months, the lights have experienced electrical surges, and birds have chewed into the wiring.
The Waterfront Facilities Director is still working to find surge protection devices. But in the meantime, the lights will be turned on, barring any bad weather.
"If the weather is good next week, we'll fire it up. We'll leave it on and let it run," said Gary Pepper with the Waterfront Development Corporation. "But if we got a hint of storms, to minimize any future damage and cost, we're gonna turn it off until we think we've got everything replaced at the best of our ability."
Fixing the lights doesn't come cheap. The last repair cost $20,000.
All that money has come from donations.
