LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has announced plans to purchase property in the Old Louisville neighborhood in an effort to provide additional shelter and services for the area's homeless population.
According to a news release, Louisville Metro Government will purchase the property at 212 East College Street for $1.6 million to pilot what the city is calling a "Safe Outdoor Space."
A Safe Outdoor Space is described as a location "where individuals experiencing homelessness can live temporarily, secure their belongings and access supportive wrap-around services."
It could also become a site for affordable housing in the future, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
"As a compassionate city, our goal is to help those who are living in unsafe and unhealthy situations on our streets transition into more stable shelter and then put them onto a path to permanent, supportive housing," Fischer said, in a statement. "The Safe Outdoor Space will provide another shelter option for individuals who've repeatedly declined indoor shelter despite the encouragement from our outreach teams."
The city says it plans to allow homeless residents to set up tents on the property, while the city installs semi-permanent shelters and shared bathrooms, including showers. Portable toilets and shower facilities will be on hand until a permanent structure is built. Pets will be allowed.
According to the news release, the city plans to hire an operating manager to oversee the Safe Outdoor Space, and will issue a Notice of Funding Availability to identify one. The goal is to have healthcare and housing navigation on-site, as well as personnel who can connect individuals to other nearby social services providers.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.