LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Driving around downtown Louisville could soon change as the city proposes converting a number of one-way downtown streets to two-way streets.
The proposed list includes portions of Jefferson, Liberty, Chestnut, Campbell, Seventh and Eighth Streets, as well as Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Metro Government said it's looking for ways to make downtown safer and streets more accessible, especially for visitors.
"Particularly with the number of visitors we have, having a two-way street makes it a whole lot easier for them to navigate our town," said Dirk Gowin with Metro Public Works.
Public Works held an open house Monday evening to discuss the plan with residents and businesses. Another meeting will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Metro Hall.
The proposal comes after the October 2018 completion of converting Third Street from one-way to two-way, with the addition of the Omni Hotel.
