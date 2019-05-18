LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Algonquin neighborhood spray-ground is a perk for Rebecca Kurtz and her kids.
"It's a beautiful day and just wanted to get them out to enjoy the weather," she said while she watched her kids splash and play Saturday afternoon. "They would stay out here two or three hours, if I let them."
While the splash-pad offers plenty of fun, just feet away is a very different scene. Behind a locked gate is a a city pool with no swimmers. There's no water in the pool either. Worse for Kurtz and others, Metro Louisville won't be changing that this summer at all four (Algonquin, Fairdale, Norton, and Sun Valley) of its outdoor pools, due to budget cuts.
"I just think the crime rate is going to get worse, and you know, with the teenagers not having nothing to do, they're going to end up going out here and getting involved with the wrong people, you know, getting on drugs," Kurtz said.
Jon Reiter, a spokesman for the Parks & Recreation department, is trying to prevent that.
Saturday, Reiter and others helped collect surveys asking people what the city should do instead of opening the pools: would people be willing travel, take a TARC bus, or pay to swim in an alternative pool? If so, the city could potentially offer an alternative.
"We're getting some good, honest feedback," he said.
Meanwhile, Reiter says Papa John's and NFL player Jamon Brown are both stepping up to offer some help.
Brown says he'll donate $5,000, and his team, the Atlanta Falcons, will match.
"I'm hoping that, in some form or fashion, it begins to, you know, have a trickle effect -- that more people, more organizations, or people or whoever wants to get involved -- kind of jumps in on it and helps us bridge the gap," Brown said. "My dad would always tell me, 'To whom much is given, much is required.'"
Reiter says donations alone won't be enough to reopen pools like Algonquin, because city pools are old and need an exorbitant amount of dollars in maintenance and repair. Additionally, the city hasn't made an effort to hire lifeguards for the upcoming season because of the cuts. However, he says the donations will be put to good use most likely helping the city pay for an alternative place to swim this summer.
"It's more important now more than ever that we find these folks that want to step up and help us," Reiter said.
You can still fill out a pool survey, which can be found at this link, until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
