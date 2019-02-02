LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A Hindu temple in Louisville vandalized last week is looking much better thanks to dozens of volunteers.
Saturday, members of the Swaminarayan Temple on Bardstown Road grabbed brushes, paint and cleaning supplies to remove the graffiti.
“We understand that the folks that come here today represent the true faith of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and whatever your faiths may be,” said Raj Patel, who is a member of the temple.
It wasn’t just members of the Hindu temple community who helped. Members of other churches, families and leaders throughout Louisville helped in the three-hour cleanup.
The focus of the cleanup was not on who did it, but more importantly, to stop the hatred.
“We need focus on the fellowship that we have here together. Louisville really knows how to turn out to help one another,” said LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connected to the vandalism.
“We must never retaliate, we should forgive them ... cruel people, and pray for their welfare. Not even a bad thought should enter our minds as our followers,” Patel said.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear arrived with his wife and two children to help in the cleanup.
Meanwhile, Governor Matt Bevin made an unannounced appearance and told WDRB he recently returned from a trip to India to meet with the Prime Minister.
“I’ve been going to India itself for the last 20 years, I have a great love for the Indian people, and just out of respect I am here more than anything else,” Bevin said. “Look at all the good that has come from this. This is awesome to see.”
Chief Conrad said officers would be on-hand at the temple on Sunday to provide extra security for worshipers.
