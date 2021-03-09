LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders are working on getting the city's homeless population vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We're happy that Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness is going to set aside 1,500 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," said Erin Rutherford, with Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless, during a virtual press briefing Tuesday.
City leaders and health officials said having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available as a one-dose vaccine is a big part of making this possible.
Rutherford said there was a homeless count done in January, but it's not complete yet. She said allocating 1,500 doses toward the city's homeless population should be able to meet the demand.
The plan is to target shelters first, beginning with The Salvation Army and Wayside Christian Mission next week.
"We are trying to target the shelters first just because we've noticed that's where the outbreaks are most likely to happen, just because people are in that congregate setting," Rutherford said.
After those at large shelters receive a vaccine, Rutherford said priority will move to smaller overnight shelters, day shelters, feeding sites and different encampments.
Bill Wagner, chief executive officer of Family Health Centers said vaccinations began Tuesday at The Phoenix Health Center for the Homeless as part of this allocation from the health department.
Wagner said he wasn't sure how the vaccine would be received by those at the center, and had fears of mistrust, but he was excited by how the first day went.
"Based on our first day, and this is a small sample size, most everybody we approached was interested and was able to get the vaccine today," he said.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said allocating these doses for the city's homeless should not negatively impact other people trying to get vaccinated.
"Our homeless population, or those in transient living, are part of the 1B category, so come before the 60-plus and so that was why, now that we have that vaccine to get it out easier, is why we are prioritizing the homeless with it while we also move onto our 60 plus in the 1C," Moyer said.
She went on to say, "So it's not going to impact that. Our allocation is increasing every week and so every day we're getting more and more vaccine that we can get into the arms of the general population and we know that protecting our most vulnerable or those that have the least access to resources, protects us."
This announcement in Louisville comes just one day after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 834,000 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
"We have vaccinated 25%, more than a quarter, of the eligible population in Kentucky," Beshear said Monday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.