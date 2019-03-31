City to clear out downtown Louisville homeless camp Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Public Works plans to clear the homeless camps under interstate overpasses in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Notices were posted there three weeks ago, giving the homeless population 21 days to pack up and leave.
The clean-up was supposed to happen Friday but was delayed by weather.
A city spokesperson said the camp has brought concerns about safety, sanitary conditions and drug use.
Homeless outreach groups have said they have major concerns about where people will go.
The clean-up is planned to start around 9 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.