LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders and those in the hospitality industry are asking for help from the federal government to revive Louisville’s hotels.
The Louisville Hotel Association hosted a panel discussion Tuesday to address the challenges facing the industry and how to revive downtown Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer told the crowd that “the big issue” currently is the pandemic and tourists not being comfortable with traveling. He added that “we understand part of the concerns of our city is related to the marches for racial justice” in response to the Breonna Taylor case. However, Fischer said because of the city’s successes last year, Louisville is “positioned to come out of this” eventually.
In 2019, hotel occupancy rates averaged 70% in Louisville. The average this year is 30% but dipped around 6% at one point during the pandemic. And data shows from March through August, hotel room taxes collected in Jefferson County plummeted 70%.
“Pre-COVID, we were on this unbelievable upward trajectory," said Karen Williams, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. "We were going to have one of the best 2020-2021 fiscal years we’d ever had. Then March hit us, and it paralyzed — literally paralyzed — our industry."
Williams said, so far, nearly 500 groups have canceled or postponed events scheduled to be in downtown Louisville this year, which translates to nearly $430 million in lost revenue. That has also impacted those working in the hospitality industry. Last year, there were around 60,000 hospitality workers in the city. That number has dropped to around 15,000.
Williams said Kentucky needs assistance in order to revive the hospitality and tourism industry. Metro Council President David James agreed and said that it’s “critical” the federal government step up with another stimulus package to support cities and businesses.
Fischer said The Mayors of America is pushing for relief specifically for the hospitality industry.
“These are unprecedented times. We’ve talked about this," Fischer said. "And the federal government is the only body large enough to come in and give this fiscal relief."
Congressman John Yarmuth said, in response, that hotels represent “critical parts of our economic infrastructure” and should be supported by another round of federal relief, which he said funding is available for.
“Don’t let anybody say to you, ‘Oh, this is too expensive. We can’t afford it,’" Yarmuth said. "Not only can we afford it, we can’t afford not to spend it."
Yarmuth said he suspects a significant relief package will pass eventually and needs to be a priority in the New Year to help businesses recover.
Another topic of discussion was the protests, social unrest and perceived fear of coming downtown. Acting Louisville Metro Police Chief Yvette Gentry said she believes there are solutions and that the community works together to implement them. She added that it is critical for the city and hospitality industry to consider a more equitable future in response to the change the community is demanding.
The panel attendees were as follows:
- David Greene, Moderator - Chairman of the Louisville Hotel Association
- John Yarmuth, U.S Representative
- Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville
- Sarah Davaster Wisdom, Greater Louisville Inc
- Yvette Gentry, Louisville Chief of Police
- David James, Metro Council President
- Karen Williams, Louisville Tourism
